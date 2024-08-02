Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,324,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1877
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (161)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1877 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 675 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 3,000. Bidding took place July 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Alexander (2)
- Anticomondo (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Chaponnière (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (12)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (3)
- Gärtner (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)
- Grün (8)
- Heritage (6)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (5)
- Holmasto (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (22)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Palombo (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (7)
- Rhenumis (5)
- Schulman (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Teutoburger (21)
- UBS (5)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Varesi (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
- WAG (12)
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 550 CHF
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1877 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search