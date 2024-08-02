20 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1877 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 675 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 3,000. Bidding took place July 20, 2023.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (27) XF (56) VF (66) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) MS63 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) + (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (2) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Alexander (2)

Anticomondo (1)

Auction World (1)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Chaponnière (2)

Emporium Hamburg (12)

Felzmann (1)

Frühwald (3)

Gärtner (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)

Grün (8)

Heritage (6)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (5)

Höhn (5)

Holmasto (1)

ibercoin (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (22)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Palombo (2)

Reinhard Fischer (7)

Rhenumis (5)

Schulman (2)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (2)

Stack's (2)

Tauler & Fau (2)

Teutoburger (21)

UBS (5)

V. GADOURY (1)

Varesi (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

WAG (12)