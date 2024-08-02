Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,324,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (161)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1877 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 675 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 3,000. Bidding took place July 20, 2023.

Service
Germany 20 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 550 CHF
Germany 20 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - April 11, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 5, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Anticomondo - March 2, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 20 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1877 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

