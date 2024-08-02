Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,723,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1876
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (242)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1876 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1366 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
930 $
Price in auction currency 930 USD
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1876 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
