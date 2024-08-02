Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,723,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (242)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1876 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1366 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Germany 20 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
930 $
Price in auction currency 930 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - April 11, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - February 28, 2023
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1876 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1876 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
