20 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1876 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1366 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (23) AU (41) XF (69) VF (106) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (5) MS64 (8) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (15) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Auctiones (1)

AURORA (1)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Busso Peus (4)

Cayón (2)

Chaponnière (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (14)

Felzmann (2)

Frankfurter (2)

Frühwald (10)

Gärtner (3)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (14)

Heritage (11)

Heritage Eur (2)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (9)

Höhn (14)

Holmasto (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (38)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Münzenonline (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Nihon (1)

Palombo (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (20)

Rhenumis (4)

Russiancoin (2)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (4)

Sonntag (2)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (21)

UBS (2)

V. GADOURY (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (22)

Warin Global Investments (3)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (2)

Wormser Auktionshaus (2)