Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg". Copper. Pattern (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Copper. Pattern

Obverse 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" Copper Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" Copper Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,67 g
  • Diameter 28,12 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1876 "Hamburg" with mark J. Copper. Pattern. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1635 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.

Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - February 23, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1876 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1876 All German coins German copper coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
