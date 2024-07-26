Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg". Copper. Pattern (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Copper. Pattern
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,67 g
- Diameter 28,12 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1876
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Pattern
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1876 "Hamburg" with mark J. Copper. Pattern. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1635 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 2 Mark 1876 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
