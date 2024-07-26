Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 327,758
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1914
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1914 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1281 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place June 16, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 650 DKK
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1914 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
