Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 327,758

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1914 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1281 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place June 16, 2020.

  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (2)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aurea (4)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (14)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Grün (12)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (25)
  • Möller (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (21)
  • WAG (17)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - June 9, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 650 DKK
Germany 2 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 12, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

For the sale of 2 Mark 1914 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

