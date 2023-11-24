Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 105,325

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1913 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 656 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place November 30, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (8)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (13)
  • NOA (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (5)
Germany 2 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - May 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Aurea - June 11, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date June 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1913 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1913 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search