2 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 105,325
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1913
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1913 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 656 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place November 30, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1913 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
