2 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1913 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 656 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place November 30, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (18) UNC (15) AU (28) XF (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (2) PF66 (2) PF65 (4) CAMEO (6) Service NGC (7) PCGS (5)

