2 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 78,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1912
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1912 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63361 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place January 18, 2023.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date May 30, 2023
Condition MS64 CGC
Selling price
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS64 CGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
