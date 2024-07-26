Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 78,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1912
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1912 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63361 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place January 18, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 2 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
453 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction MUNZE - May 30, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 30, 2023
Condition MS64 CGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - January 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS64 CGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1912 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

