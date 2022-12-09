Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 204,250
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1911
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1911 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21481 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1911 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
