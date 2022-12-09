Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 204,250

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1911 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21481 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Germany 2 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Germany 2 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - May 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - December 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1911 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

