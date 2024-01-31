2 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1908 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3039 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

