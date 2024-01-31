Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 367,750
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1908
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1908 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3039 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 550 CZK
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1908 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
