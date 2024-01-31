Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 367,750

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1908 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3039 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Germany 2 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 550 CZK
Germany 2 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - May 26, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Germany 2 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction AURORA - September 25, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date September 25, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - October 22, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1908 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

