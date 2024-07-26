Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,225,503

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1907 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51317 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,035. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.

Service
Germany 2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Zöttl - September 10, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Aste - May 7, 2023
Seller Aste
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Zöttl - April 14, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Zöttl - August 4, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date August 4, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1907 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

