Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,225,503
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1907
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1907 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51317 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,035. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Aste (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- AURORA (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (15)
- Heritage (9)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (6)
- Katz (7)
- Künker (12)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (3)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (9)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Zöttl (9)
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1907 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search