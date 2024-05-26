Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,224,910
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1906
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1906 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 651 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1906 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
