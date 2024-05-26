Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,224,910

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1906 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 651 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (7)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Russiancoin (12)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • WAG (6)
  • WCN (1)
  • Zöttl (5)
Germany 2 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Zöttl - January 14, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Stephen Album - May 21, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1906 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1906 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search