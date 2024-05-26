2 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1906 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 651 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (20) AU (35) XF (19) VF (12) No grade (15) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (4) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) XF40 (1) PF66 (2) Service NGC (7) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurea (1)

Cayón (2)

CNG (1)

Coins.ee (1)

CoinsNB (2)

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (7)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)

Grün (8)

Heritage (9)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (1)

Janas (1)

Katz (5)

Künker (7)

London Coins (1)

Möller (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Numisor (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Russiancoin (12)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (6)

TMAJK sro (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

WAG (6)

WCN (1)

Zöttl (5)