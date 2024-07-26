Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 204,040
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1905
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1905 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1870 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.
