Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 204,040

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1905 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1870 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Germany 2 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Nomisma Aste - October 23, 2022
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - May 26, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Coinhouse - December 19, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Aurea - June 11, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date June 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
