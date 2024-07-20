Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,248,330

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3932 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 900. Bidding took place October 22, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aurea (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (11)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HIRSCH (7)
  • Höhn (5)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (15)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numisor (3)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Savoca Numismatik (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • UBS (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (16)
  • Westfälische (3)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Savoca Numismatik - July 20, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Solidus Numismatik - July 16, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Frühwald - January 20, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 29, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1904 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1904 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search