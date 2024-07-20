2 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3932 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 900. Bidding took place October 22, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (12) UNC (45) AU (46) XF (15) VF (12) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (3) MS65 (10) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) PF65 (3) PF64 (2) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (12) PCGS (12) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Aurea (3)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coinhouse (2)

CoinsNB (2)

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Frühwald (1)

Goldberg (1)

Grün (11)

Heritage (7)

HIRSCH (7)

Höhn (5)

ibercoin (1)

Katz (6)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (15)

London Coins (1)

Möller (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

NOA (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Nomisma (1)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numisor (3)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

RedSquare (1)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Rhenumis (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Savoca Numismatik (2)

SINCONA (2)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Teutoburger (10)

UBS (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (16)

Westfälische (3)

Wójcicki (2)