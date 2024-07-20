Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,248,330
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1904
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3932 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 900. Bidding took place October 22, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Aurea (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coinhouse (2)
- CoinsNB (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (11)
- Heritage (7)
- HIRSCH (7)
- Höhn (5)
- ibercoin (1)
- Katz (6)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (15)
- London Coins (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- NOA (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numisor (3)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Savoca Numismatik (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Teutoburger (10)
- UBS (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (16)
- Westfälische (3)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1904 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search