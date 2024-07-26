Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 817,215

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1903
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1903 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31463 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Germany 2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Germany 2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
