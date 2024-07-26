Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 817,215
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1903
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1903 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31463 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123 ... 4
