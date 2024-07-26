Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 778,880
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1902
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1902 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34606 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1902 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
