2 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1902 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34606 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (19) UNC (13) AU (18) XF (7) VF (8) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (5) MS64 (2) MS62 (2) MS60 (1) PF67 (2) PF66 (1) PF65 (5) PF64 (1) PF63 (2) Service NGC (12) PCGS (9)

