Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 778,880

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1902
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1902 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34606 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Germany 2 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 6, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Zöttl - April 14, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Zöttl - October 30, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Germany 2 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Germany 2 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Aurea - June 11, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date June 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1902 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

