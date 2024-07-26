Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 482,408
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1901
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1694 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 390. Bidding took place January 9, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 161 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
