Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 482,408

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1694 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 390. Bidding took place January 9, 2022.

Germany 2 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 161 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Germany 2 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - May 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1901 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

