Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 577,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1900
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1900 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51316 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.

Germany 2 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Schulman - October 19, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - May 4, 2023
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date May 4, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - May 26, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - March 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1900 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

