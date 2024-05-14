2 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1900 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51316 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.

Сondition UNC (22) AU (30) XF (10) VF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS68 (3) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gärtner (1)

Goldberg (1)

Grün (12)

Heritage (6)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (3)

Katz (2)

Künker (7)

MDC Monaco (1)

Möller (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Schulman (1)

Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (4)

WAG (8)

Wójcicki (1)