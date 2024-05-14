Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 577,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1900
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1900 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51316 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
