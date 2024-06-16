Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 286,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1899
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1899 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1534 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place December 11, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Grün (9)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Leu (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • WAG (8)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 70 CHF
Germany 2 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - May 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1899 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1899 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search