2 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 286,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1899
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1899 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1534 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place December 11, 2022.
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 70 CHF
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
