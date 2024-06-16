2 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1899 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1534 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place December 11, 2022.

