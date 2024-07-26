Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 118,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1898
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1898 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1521 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 28, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (4)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (9)
- Lanz München (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (8)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1898 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
