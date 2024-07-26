2 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1898 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1521 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 28, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (12) AU (4) XF (7) VF (12) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (1)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (4)

Heritage (4)

Katz (1)

Künker (9)

Lanz München (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (8)