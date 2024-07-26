Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 118,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1898
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1898 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1521 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 28, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (8)
Germany 2 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - May 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Coinhouse - December 14, 2019
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 25, 2016
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1898 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

