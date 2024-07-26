Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 286,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1896
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1896 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1484 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Grün (9)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • WAG (12)
Germany 2 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Germany 2 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Germany 2 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Germany 2 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1896 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1896 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search