2 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1896 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1484 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.

