2 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 286,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1896
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1896 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1484 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1896 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
