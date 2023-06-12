Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 146,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1893
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1893 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 422 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (4)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (7)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1893 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search