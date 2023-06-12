Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 146,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1893
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1893 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 422 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Germany 2 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Tauler & Fau - January 22, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 15, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - October 11, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1893 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search