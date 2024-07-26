Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1892 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 141,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1892
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1892 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6199 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place March 15, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (10)
- Heritage (5)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (9)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Roxbury’s (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller Heritage
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
12
