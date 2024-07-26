Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1892 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1892 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1892 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 141,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1892
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1892 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6199 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place March 15, 2007.

Germany 2 Mark 1892 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1892 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1892 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - May 26, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 J "Hamburg" at auction Roxbury’s - July 22, 2021
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 22, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 J "Hamburg" at auction Roxbury’s - December 6, 2020
Seller Roxbury’s
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - October 27, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 J "Hamburg" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1892 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search