Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1888
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1888 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2295 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place November 13, 2014.

Germany 2 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1285 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Germany 2 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - May 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Frankfurter - November 5, 2021
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

