Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1888
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1888 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2295 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place November 13, 2014.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1285 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
