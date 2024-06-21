2 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1888 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2295 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place November 13, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (28) AU (58) XF (15) VF (11) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (1) MS63 (5) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (6) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

AURORA (1)

Busso Peus (3)

Cayón (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Emporium Hamburg (8)

Frankfurter (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (13)

Heritage (5)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (4)

Katz (1)

Kricheldorf (1)

Künker (31)

Möller (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (3)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (8)

UBS (1)

WAG (15)

Westfälische (4)