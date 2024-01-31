Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 99,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1880
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1880 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4570 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Germany 2 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1880 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

