Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 99,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1880
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1880 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4570 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
