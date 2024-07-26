Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 350,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1878
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1878 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30674 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

Germany 2 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Gärtner - June 25, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Aurea - September 10, 2020
Seller Aurea
Date September 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Stephen Album - May 19, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 19, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1878 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

