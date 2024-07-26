Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 350,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1878
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1878 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30674 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (9)
- Möller (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (5)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurea
Date September 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 19, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1878 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search