Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 500,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1877
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1877 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6787 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place March 20, 2020.
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aurea
Date September 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 4, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
12
