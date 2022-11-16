Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 500,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1877 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6787 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place March 20, 2020.

Germany 2 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
560 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Germany 2 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Germany 2 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Aurea - September 10, 2020
Seller Aurea
Date September 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - October 4, 2018
Germany 2 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - October 4, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date October 4, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Germany 2 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of 2 Mark 1877 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

