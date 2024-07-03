Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,962,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1876
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1876 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 650 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
