Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,962,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (313) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1876 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 650 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Schulman - October 19, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
