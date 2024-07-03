2 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1876 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 650 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (53) AU (103) XF (104) VF (35) F (2) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) MS65 (10) MS64 (2) MS63 (6) MS62 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) PF65 (1) Service PCGS (13) NGC (17) ANACS (1)

