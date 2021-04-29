Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1874 B "Hamburg". One-sided strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: One-sided strike

Obverse 10 Mark 1874 B "Hamburg" One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1874 B "Hamburg" One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1874
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1874 "Hamburg" with mark B. One-sided strike. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1504 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place April 28, 2021.

Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Hamburg" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 10 Mark 1874 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

