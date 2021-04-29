10 Mark 1874 B "Hamburg". One-sided strike (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1874 "Hamburg" with mark B. One-sided strike. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1504 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place April 28, 2021.

Сondition XF (1)