10 Mark 1874 B "Hamburg". One-sided strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: One-sided strike
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Nickel
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1874
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1874 "Hamburg" with mark B. One-sided strike. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1504 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place April 28, 2021.
