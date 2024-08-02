Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,937
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1913
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1913 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30030 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,225. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
516 $
Price in auction currency 516 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1913 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
