Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,937

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1913 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30030 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,225. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (17)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Künker (39)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (8)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 10 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
516 $
Price in auction currency 516 USD
Germany 10 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - May 26, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Stephen Album - September 27, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Germany 10 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
Germany 10 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1913 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1913 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search