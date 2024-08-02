Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: ARTMAXIMUM
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 47,775
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1912
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1912 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30028 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,225. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 30, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
