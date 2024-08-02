Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: ARTMAXIMUM

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 47,775

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1912
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1912 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30028 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,225. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Germany 10 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
747 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
Germany 10 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - July 30, 2020
Germany 10 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - July 30, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date July 30, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Germany 10 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Germany 10 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Germany 10 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction ARTMAXIMUM - November 2, 2019
Seller ARTMAXIMUM
Date November 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1912 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

