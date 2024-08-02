Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,598
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1910
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1910 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2311 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 640. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 450 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1910 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
