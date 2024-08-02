Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,598

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1910
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1910 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2311 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 640. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.

Germany 10 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Germany 10 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 450 USD
Germany 10 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Russiancoin - February 20, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Russiancoin - January 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Russiancoin - November 14, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 14, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1910 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

