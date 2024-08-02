10 Mark 1909 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1909 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1204 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (7) AU (21) XF (59) VF (10) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS62 (1) PF67 (1) PF64 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)

