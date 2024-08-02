Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1909 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1909 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1909 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 122,245

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1909 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1204 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2014.

Germany 10 Mark 1909 J "Hamburg" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1909 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1909 J "Hamburg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 J "Hamburg" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 J "Hamburg" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - February 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1909 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

