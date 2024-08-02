Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1909 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 122,245
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1909
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1909 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1204 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (5)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (26)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Rhenumis (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (1)
- Teutoburger (13)
- UBS (2)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (10)
- WCN (1)
- Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1909 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search