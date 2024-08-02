Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 31,685
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1908
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1908 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2850 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 640. Bidding took place November 17, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (12)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (27)
- Numimarket (2)
- Rapp (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Sonntag (2)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (4)
- WAG (4)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
490 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1908 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search