Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 31,685

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1908 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2850 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 640. Bidding took place November 17, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (12)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (27)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (4)
  • WAG (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Germany 10 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
490 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Germany 10 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1908 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1908 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search