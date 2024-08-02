Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 163,347
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1906
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1906 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28209 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,087. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1906 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
