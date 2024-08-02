Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 163,347

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1906 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28209 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,087. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • BAC (7)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (10)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (24)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (13)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
318 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - June 27, 2023
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - February 28, 2023
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Gärtner - February 15, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 J "Hamburg" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1906 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1906 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search