Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 164,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1905 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place November 19, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (10)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (31)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (6)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (12)
  • UBS (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (10)
Germany 10 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
990 $
Price in auction currency 990 USD
Germany 10 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Naumann - September 3, 2023
Seller Naumann
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Aurea - June 10, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition MS64 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1905 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1905 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search