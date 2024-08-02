Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 164,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1905
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1905 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place November 19, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
990 $
Price in auction currency 990 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Naumann
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition MS64 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
