10 Mark 1905 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1905 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place November 19, 2023.

