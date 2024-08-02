Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 229,786
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1903
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (155)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1903 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1268 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place December 14, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Bereska (1)
- Busso Peus (8)
- Emporium Hamburg (13)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (5)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (5)
- HIRSCH (6)
- Höhn (10)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (27)
- Leu (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- NOA (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rimon Auctions (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (17)
- UBS (3)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (16)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1903 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search