10 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1903 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1268 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place December 14, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (15) AU (20) XF (87) VF (31) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) Service PCGS (5) NGC (7)

Seller All companies

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurea (1)

Bereska (1)

Busso Peus (8)

Emporium Hamburg (13)

Felzmann (1)

Frankfurter (1)

Gärtner (5)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (6)

Heritage (5)

HIRSCH (6)

Höhn (10)

Katz (2)

Künker (27)

Leu (1)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

NOA (1)

Numimarket (1)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Rhenumis (1)

Rimon Auctions (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (4)

Sonntag (2)

Stack's (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (17)

UBS (3)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (16)

Warin Global Investments (1)