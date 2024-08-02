Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 229,786

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1903
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (155)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1903 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1268 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place December 14, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Busso Peus (8)
  • Emporium Hamburg (13)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (5)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HIRSCH (6)
  • Höhn (10)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (27)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Rimon Auctions (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (17)
  • UBS (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (16)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - April 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - April 6, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Leu - December 6, 2022
Seller Leu
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction GINZA - October 10, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1903 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

