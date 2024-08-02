Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,763

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1902
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1902 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6170 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (29)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
318 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date August 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1902 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1902 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search