Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,763
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1902
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1902 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6170 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1902 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
