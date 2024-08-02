Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 81,891
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1901
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1901 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23878 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,675. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (18)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (9)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1901 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search