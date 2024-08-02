Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 81,891

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1901 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23878 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,675. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Germany 10 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
313 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 1, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Germany 10 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 12, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1901 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

