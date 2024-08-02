10 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1900 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64499 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place May 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (9) XF (35) VF (18) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) Service NGC (5)

