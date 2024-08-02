Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 82,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1900
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1900 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64499 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place May 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (3)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (18)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- UBS (1)
- Varesi (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (11)
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nihon
Date December 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1900 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search