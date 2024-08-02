Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 82,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1900
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1900 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64499 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place May 25, 2022.

Germany 10 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 5, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - May 26, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Varesi - March 22, 2021
Seller Varesi
Date March 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Rauch - February 21, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Nihon - December 13, 2020
Seller Nihon
Date December 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1900 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

