10 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1898 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 467 sold at the Numisma, S.A. - Portugal auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2017.

