Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 344,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1898
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (149)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1898 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 467 sold at the Numisma, S.A. - Portugal auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (6)
- Emporium Hamburg (14)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (7)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (4)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (7)
- Höhn (8)
- Künker (20)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (7)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (3)
- Teutoburger (21)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- UBS (3)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (18)
- WCN (1)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1898 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
