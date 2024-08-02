Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 344,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1898
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (149)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1898 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 467 sold at the Numisma, S.A. - Portugal auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2017.

Germany 10 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AG
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - April 6, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Zöttl - August 7, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date August 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1898 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

