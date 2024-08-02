Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 164,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1896
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1896 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20650 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Busso Peus (6)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (5)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (4)
- Künker (22)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- UBS (2)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (11)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
287 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1896 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search