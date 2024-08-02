Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 164,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1896
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1896 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20650 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Germany 10 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
482 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
287 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - November 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Gärtner - June 25, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Varesi - March 22, 2021
Seller Varesi
Date March 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1896 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

