Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1890 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 245,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1890
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1890 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 32005 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1890 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
