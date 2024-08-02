10 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1888 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7384 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 960. Bidding took place June 27, 2011.

