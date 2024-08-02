Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 163,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1888
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1888 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7384 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 960. Bidding took place June 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (6)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (19)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (5)
Germany 10 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
521 $
Price in auction currency 490 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 20, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1888 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1888 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search