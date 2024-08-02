Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 163,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1888
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1888 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7384 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 960. Bidding took place June 27, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Felzmann (3)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (6)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (19)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Russiancoin (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (8)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (5)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
521 $
Price in auction currency 490 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1888 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search