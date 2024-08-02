Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 139,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1880
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1880 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2383 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.
Сondition
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 235 CHF
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
