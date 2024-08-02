10 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1880 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2383 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Сondition XF (19) VF (46)

Seller All companies

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Felzmann (2)

Gärtner (2)

Grün (4)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (4)

Künker (13)

London Coins (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (4)

Rhenumis (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (1)

Teutoburger (8)

UBS (2)

WAG (9)