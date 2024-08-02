Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 139,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1880
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1880 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2383 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Сondition
Germany 10 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Aurora Numismatica - March 1, 2024
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 235 CHF
Germany 10 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction HIRSCH - February 11, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Busso Peus - January 23, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 7, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date August 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1880 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

