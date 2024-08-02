Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 255,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1879
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1879 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5937 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
593 $
Price in auction currency 52800 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Zöttl
Date September 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 26, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1879 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
