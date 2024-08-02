Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 255,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1879
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1879 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5937 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Germany 10 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
593 $
Price in auction currency 52800 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Zöttl - September 11, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date September 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 26, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 26, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1879 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

