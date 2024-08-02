10 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1878 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3842 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place June 23, 2016.

