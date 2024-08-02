Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 316,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1878
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1878 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3842 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place June 23, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Grün (4)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (3)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (14)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (5)
- Rhenumis (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (12)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (9)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
414 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1878 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search