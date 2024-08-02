Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 316,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1878
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1878 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3842 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place June 23, 2016.

Germany 10 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
414 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 28, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Aurea - June 11, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date June 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 11, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

