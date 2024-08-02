Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 221,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1877 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5022 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Germany 10 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2390 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Wilhelm Sellschopp - May 6, 2021
Seller Wilhelm Sellschopp
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - May 5, 2020
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
