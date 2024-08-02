Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 221,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1877
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1877 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5022 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2390 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wilhelm Sellschopp
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1877 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
