10 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1877 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5022 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (10) VF (55) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (3)

Felzmann (2)

Grün (5)

Heritage (2)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (5)

Künker (18)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

NOA (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Palombo (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Sonntag (2)

Teutoburger (9)

UBS (1)

WAG (6)

Warin Global Investments (1)

Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)