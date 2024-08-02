Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,321
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1876
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1876 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7256 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place March 20, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
489 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
507 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1876 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
