Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,321

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1876 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7256 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place March 20, 2020.

Germany 10 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
489 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
507 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Dorotheum - May 28, 2021
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - May 28, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1876 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

