10 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1875 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (8) AU (21) XF (44) VF (116) F (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) XF40 (1) Service NGC (5)

