Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 608,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1875
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (192)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1875 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
494 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1875 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
