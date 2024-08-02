Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 608,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1875
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (192)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1875 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Germany 10 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
494 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Germany 10 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - April 11, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Anticomondo - March 2, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1875 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

