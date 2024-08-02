Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1874 B "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1874
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (232) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1874 "Hamburg" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6462 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1392 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1285 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
