Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1874 B "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1874 B "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1874 B "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1874
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (232) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1874 "Hamburg" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6462 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Busso Peus (5)
  • Emporium Hamburg (22)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (9)
  • Grün (20)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (14)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Kagin's Inc (1)
  • Künker (83)
  • Leu (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rapp (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • Sonntag (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (11)
  • UBS (10)
  • WAG (10)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1392 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1285 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Hamburg" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Hamburg" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Hamburg" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Hamburg" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Hamburg" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Hamburg" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Hamburg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1874 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1874 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search