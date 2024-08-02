10 Mark 1873 B "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1873 "Hamburg" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30023 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 22,325. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (10) AU (33) XF (55) VF (90) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) PF66 (1) DETAILS (4) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (10) PCGS (1)

