Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1873 B "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1873
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (189)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1873 "Hamburg" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30023 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 22,325. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (2)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (9)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (18)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (15)
- Heritage (6)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (4)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (79)
- Leu (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rapp (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Sonntag (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (10)
- UBS (6)
- WAG (8)
- Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2356 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1873 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search