Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1873 B "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1873 B "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1873 B "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1873
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (189)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1873 "Hamburg" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30023 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 22,325. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Germany 10 Mark 1873 B "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1873 B "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2356 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1873 B "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 B "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1873 B "Hamburg" at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 B "Hamburg" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 B "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 B "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 B "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1873 B "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 B "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 B "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 B "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 B "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 B "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 B "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 B "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 B "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 B "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 B "Hamburg" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 B "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
